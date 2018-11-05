State announces time slots for bursting firecrackers on Diwali

PANAJI: The state government has declared a two-hour time slot on November 6 – the Diwali day – for burning firecrackers in Goa, from 4.30 am to 5.30 am early morning, and from 7 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

“For other days during the Diwali festival period, that is November 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, which is being observed in the state of Goa, the firecrackers bursting time shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only,” a notification issued on Sunday by Ravi Jha, the joint secretary to the government stated.

“The police station in-charge of the respective police station shall be fully responsible for implementation of the Supreme Court directions,” it added, pointing out, “This notification shall come into force with immediate effect.”

The Supreme Court had recently passed an order allowing bursting of firecrackers during Diwali between fixed time slot, from 8 pm to 10 pm. However, later the apex court gave state governments the flexibility to choose any timing, for bursting firecrackers but stuck to its earlier restriction of allowing it for only two hours on festival days.

In Goa, although the use of firecrackers is limited during the festival of Diwali as compared to North Indian states, the firecrackers are stuffed into the effigies of the demon Narkasur here, which are later burnt during the early hours on the Diwali day.

The notification now restricts the burning of these effigies to a single hour from 4.30 am to 5.30 am.