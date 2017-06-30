State abolishes entry tax on outside vehicles

PANAJI : The entry tax charged by the state government for vehicles registered in other states and entering Goa would be abolished from July 1, with toll booths set up at five locations – Dhargal, Polem, Keri, Dodamarg and Mollem – along the state borders shut down.

Minister for Public Works Department Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday that the beginning of goods and services tax regime in the country, automatically ends all other taxes. “A notification in this regard will be issued by tonight,” he added, pointing out that entry to any vehicle in Goa would henceforth be free.

The PWD was in charge of implementation of the entry tax. The staff deputed at the entry tax toll booths would now go back to their parent departments. The state government was collecting estimated annual revenue of between Rs 33 crore to Rs 45 crore by way of this entry tax.