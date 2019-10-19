Startups will play crucial role in Goa economy: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that startups will play an important role in Goa’s economy and with innovation, youth can create a new avenue for themselves and contribute towards the goal of the state economy.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day IT summit of Goa Business School at the Vibrant Goa trade expo venue at Taleigao.

The inaugural function was attended by IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate, dean of Goa Business School Venkatesh Kamat, vice chancellor of Goa University Varun Sahni, director of GIM Dr Ajit Parulekar, president of Vibrant Goa foundation Rajkumar Kamat and president of Goa Technology Association (GTA) Mangirish Salelkar.

“In the field of innovation, our Goan students have a creative mind and ability to come up with immense innovative ideas and they have performed very well across the world in the IT sector. This sector has always continued to grow with new technology and latest innovations coming up at regular intervals,” Sawant said while extending all the requisite support to startups to grow in the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the key features of the state startup policy, which was launched to make Goa one of the most preferred startup destinations in the country. He said that the state aims to be among the top 25 startup hubs in Asia by 2025. The policy gives massive subsidies and special incentive for hiring Goan youth and encouraging innovation.

The two-day programme is sponsored by the department of information and technology in association with Goa Technology Association and Atal Incubation Centre with an objective of bringing together and partnering institutes in India and abroad with focus on innovation and the use of cutting-edge technology in the area of field tech, smart city, blue economy and manufacturing.

The Chief Minister appealed to the student community to take the benefit of the two-day programme and understand the opportunities available in the IT industry.

While gathering the attention of the IT industry present at the function, the Chief Minister said that the Goa IT policy focuses on infrastructure development with an incentive on governance and human resource development and it promises fast approval of investment and incentives within 90-day period while aiming to create 10,000 jobs for locals.