Startup Centre launched at NIT

NIT Goa, Farmagudi launched a startup centre on Friday. NIT is one of the few engineering institutes in India chosen to have a start-up centre. The centre will fund innovative ideas with maximum support upto Rs 2.5 lakh for 10 start-ups in a year.

Manguirish Pai Raikar, board member of MSME, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Dr GRC Reddy, director, NIT Goa. A two day entrepreneurship summit 2016 is being held to mark the launch of the Centre.

In his welcome address, Dr GRC Reddy stressed on the need to create job givers rather than job seekers. He thanked the MSME Board and MHRD for giving NIT Goa the privilege of being one of the few NIT’s in India to have a startup centre.

Dr Fraddry D’Souza, TERI, Goa, one of the speakers at the summit briefed participants on TERI’s projects. Dr D’Souza pointed out to the economic viability of renewable energy as well as agriculture and fishing sector projects in Goa.

Other speakers at the summit were Amey Karmali, public relations, CIBA and Dr Lalat Indu Giri, assistant professor of NIT, Goa.

