Start of process for alternative arrangement: central observer

PANAJI: The central observer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B L Santhosh said that the replacement of the two Bharatiya Janata Party ministers Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar could be the beginning of the process towards “alternative arrangement” for the state government. “You have to read between the lines,” he added.

Santhosh, informally speaking to the pressmen after swearing-in of Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral, said that the distribution of the portfolios held by the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to his cabinet colleagues could be the next step.

“For us every day is an auspicious day,” Santhosh said when questioned if distribution of portfolios during the inauspicious Pitru Paksh period is a wise thing to do. The Pitru Paksh starts on September 25 and concludes on October 9.