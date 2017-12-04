Star of the week

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has taken up the cause of fighting for the rights of refugees and displaced people as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has been feted with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice.

Priyanka was invited by the Harmony Foundation to get the award for lending her support and contribution towards social causes. Her mother Madhu Chopra collected the honour here on her behalf.

“I humbly accept the award on her behalf. As a mother, I am immensely proud to have a child who is so compassionate and has so much kindness in her. She exemplifies the fact the more you give, the more you get. Even as a child, she was influenced by Mother Teresa and has been supporting Prem Niwas in Bareilly,” Madhu said in a statement.

Madhu, who co-owns the production banner Purple Pebbles Production with Priyanka, added: “I’m sure Priyanka is humbled that her efforts have been recognised by the Foundation that believes in helping the needy and supporting the deprived and raising funds for the impoverished.”

Priyanka is currently in the US and will be flying to Mumbai soon.

(IANS)