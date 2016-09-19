Stand by India in fight against terrorism, says Canada

NEW DELHI

Canada on Monday strongly condemned the terror attack at an Army camp in Uri town in Jammu and Kashmir and said it stands with India in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement, Acting High Commissioner for Canada to India Jess Dutton said that his country was appalled by these attacks.

“Canada strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Indian Army camp at Uri on September 18, which resulted in the death of 17 soldiers,” Dutton said.

“The Government of Canada extends condolences to the victims and their families. We are appalled by these attacks and stand with the Government of India in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Sunday’s terror attack was one of the biggest targeting the Indian Army in recent years, resulting in the death of 17 soldiers and substantial damage to military property just a few kilometres from the Line of Control with Pakistan. IANS

