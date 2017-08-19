Stalking does take place in Goa; 50 cases registered

PANAJI: Over 50 cases have been registered against stalkers by Goa police since the last four years.

According to police, the cases were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354-D (stalking) as well as other relevant sections of the IPC based on the nature of complaints filed by women victims.

According to police, any man who follows a woman and contacts or attempts to contact such a woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such a woman, or monitors the use by a woman of the internet, email or any other form of electronic communication, commits the offence of stalking.

Social activist Dr Sabina Martins said that women’s safety is an issue in Goa and that stalking does take place here. “Sometimes girls are afraid and don’t come forward. There were some cases wherein women had approached us regarding the issue. We helped them to file police complaint against the stalkers and subsequently it stopped,” she said.

Referring to an incident, Martins said that a man was following a woman in her locality as well as at her workplace. However, it stopped only after a complaint was filed with police.

According to Martins, “People need to immediately report it to the police by dialling 100 or approaching women’s police station. In this age of technology, even a mobile can be used to film an incident. Sometimes people think it is a boyfriend-girlfriend issue. People need to intervene in such incidents.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Muktesh Chander said that in Goa the problem (stalking) has not attained alarming proportions. However, in such instances, police should be immediately contacted. “For immediate recourse, public should dial 100 or visit the nearest police station where one can file a complaint,” Chander said adding that there are two types of stalking – one is physical and the other in the virtual world or cyber stalking. “In case of cyber stalking, public can report about it to the cyber crime police,” he said.