Stage set for panchayat polls

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The stage is all set for general elections to 186 panchayats in the state for which the polling will take place today. A total of 5,223 candidates are in the fray from 1,450 wards. The polling will take place in 1,217 booths between 8 am and 5 pm.

“We are all set. We are confident that it will be entirely a peaceful and fair election. Around 6,500 polling personnel have been deployed including reserve staff and around 2,500 police security personnel have been deployed to manage security at the polling booths and also for other sectorial duties,” said State Election Commissioner R K Srivastava while speaking to the media in Panaji on Saturday.

He said that a total of 7,49,685 electorate including 3,68,494 males and 3,81,191 females will cast their vote. Bardez taluka has the largest number of wards – 268 for which 260 booths have been set up. The taluka also has the largest number of 1,044 candidates contesting the election, while Dharbandora, the smallest taluka with five panchayats, has the least number of wards. A total of 31 booths have been set up for the taluka’s 39 wards. In terms of candidates contesting the polls too, Dharbandora taluka has the least number of 156. The taluka has a total of 18,558 voters.

“A total of 6,500 polling personnel have been deployed including reserve staff and around 2,500 police security personnel have been deployed to manage security at the polling booths and also for other sectorial duties,” Srivastava said. He said that the Superintendents of Police for both, north and south Goa have been asked to provide additional force at the 70 sensitive booths identified by them. He informed that at 500 different booths, the State Election Commission (SEC), with the help of PWD, has erected waterproof pandals. He also said that arrangements have been made for differently-abled people and adequate wheelchairs have also been provided at the booths.

Srivastava said that there was no major violation of the model code of conduct during the ten-day campaigning period and only five complaints were received by the SEC which were referred to the concerned returning officers. He said that one centre in each taluka has been identified by the SEC where the ballot boxes will be collected, stored and kept under a strict vigil of double-layered security. Arrangements have also been made for CCTV surveillance.

During the last elections to 184 panchayats, 80.31 per cent voting was registered. The SEC is quite confident that people, this time, will turn out in large numbers and break the previous record. Srivastava appealed to all the voters to come out freely and exercise their franchise in this great festival of democracy at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued a notification on Saturday announcing a fresh schedule for elections to 15 wards of ten panchayats where the issue of reservation and delimitation had cropped up.

As per the notification, the interested candidates can file their nomination on or before June 20. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on June 21 and the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers on June 22. The elections for these wards will be held on July 1 and the counting will be conducted on July 2.