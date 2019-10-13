Staff crunch hits functioning of Bardez deputy collector’s office

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Staff crunch is one of the main issues being faced by the revenue department offices in Bardez, especially the deputy collector’s office, as despite the sanctioned strength the allotment has not been done for these offices, resulting in the existing staff getting burdened by work that in turn affects the delivery of service to the citizens.

In view of the workload, additional posts like deputy collector II, additional collector III were created, however, with allocation of minimal staff. Number of courts in mamlatdar office has also increased over the period of time, however, again required allotment of staff has not been done.

Bardez is one such taluka which has seven constituencies under it and, hence, there is substantial workload in offices under the revenue department.

The deputy collector’s office a few years ago was bifurcated into two due to workload. As per information available, around 2000 partition cases are pending, around 1800 cases pertaining to regularisation of structures on private properties are pending, over 2500 illegal construction cases are yet to be disposed of and so also CRZ cases are pending. On an average, around 80 cases are marked on the board to be taken up.

At present, the office of deputy collector I has around 15 out of 18 sanctioned staff, but major post of head clerk has been lying vacant for almost a year.

Sources informed that the head clerk’s post is vacant as the existing staffer has been deployed to Panaji office. Similarly, a junior steno has been deployed at the office of additional collector III.

In case of UDC, there are three sanctioned posts, however, only one is available for work as other two staff are deployed at other offices.

Moreover no substitution has been given for staff who has gone on child care leave.

Similarly, the office of deputy collector II does not have the staff as per sanctioned strength. The office is currently sharing staff of deputy collector I.

Sources informed that court-related matters and time-bound matters get delayed because of staff shortage, besides other factors like inadequate infrastructure, lack of coordination between various departments.

In CRZ cases, major problem occurs due to lack of staff, lack of coordination between various departments that are supposed to work jointly and submit report.

Also machine which is used to check structures is being shared by Bardez and Pernem taluka offices due to which work gets delayed. Also vehicle assigned for inspection has been discontinued due to expiry of contract period, it is learnt.