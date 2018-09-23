STAARi 11 and iVOOMi iPro launched in India

Prajyot Mainkar

Intex has launched STAARi 11, the company’s latest budget Android smartphone featuring dual front-facing cameras. The phone comes with a 5-inch HD display, runs on the 1.3GHz Quad-core processor and has a resolution of 1280 pixels x 720 pixels. Powered by 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory, the phone packs Android v7.1 Nougat edition onboard. This dual-SIM capable phone’s storage can be expanded up to 64GB with microSD support. On the optics side, STAARi 11 has an 8-megapixel rear camera sporting LED flash, an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with LED flash and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. Its network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0 and GPS. The phone has a 2400 mAh battery and is available in champagne and black colour options. It can be bought on Snapdeal for `4,499.

iVOOMi iPro budget phone has been launched in India for the price of `3,999. The phone comes with a 4.95-inch FWVGA shatterproof display and runs on 1.1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU. It packs 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD support. The dual-SIM capable phone comes with Android Oreo v8.1 (Go Edition) with Smart ME OS 3.0. On the optics side the device has a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. This phone has a face unlocking feature and a 2000 mAh battery, and its network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS. iVOOMi iPro is available in platinum gold, indie blue and matte red colours, and is Flipkart-exclusive.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Y2’s blue and black colour variants in India for `9,999. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1440 pixels x 720 pixels. It features 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, and runs on Android v8.1 Oreo Edition with MIUI 9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM edition with 64GB storage, expandable to 256GB using a microSD card. This dual-SIM phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Other features include a fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor. Network features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is available in elegant gold, rose gold and dark grey. It comes with a 3000mAh (minimum) battery, and both colour variants will be available on Amazon India and mi.com stores.

Jio has announced its 5-year partnership with Star India to feature all televised India-Cricket matches to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India. This partnership will cover the ODIs, International Test matches, T20s and Premier Domestic Competitions of the BCCI. The company, earlier this year, introduced India’s first interactive sports experience with options to choose different camera angles, mic selection, and languages to choose from the options such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Jio Cricket Play Along game launched by the company during IPL was one of the popular initiatives that gained real attention. Some of the other noted initiatives include Jio Cricket Season pack and Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live comedy cricket show well supplemented with free-add-on data packs to stimulate interest among the users during cricket season.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is all set to be launched in India. The phone comes with 5.86-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display featuring a resolution of 720 pixels x 1520 pixels. The phone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio p60 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. It also features 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 400GB using microSD card. It runs on Android v8.1 Oreo edition which can be upgraded to Android P version. The phone is a hybrid-dual SIM type and comes with 13-megapixel dual rear camera, a secondary 5-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone supports fingerprint sensor and on the network side its features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 3000mAh (minimum) battery and its colour options are black, white and blue. The price of the device will be revealed when it is exclusively launched on Flipkart on September 24.