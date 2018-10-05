St Rock’s stand tall; Saligao net 10

NT NETWORK

BENAULIM

St Rock’s Youth Club scored a fluent 3-0 win over United Club of Orlim in the Goa Football Association Third Division League match played at Benaulim ground, on Thursday.

Flesbon Ferrao scored a brace for the winners while the other goal was scored by Joyston Fernandes. The winners led 1-0 at the break, thanks to Flesbon’s 25th minute strike from a distance.

Changing ends, Joyston doubled the lead in the 46th minute before the former completed his brace in the 82nd minute. Meanwhile, at Anjuna Gymkhana ground, Saligao United thumped Nerul Sports Club 10-0.

Raj Jadhav scored four goals and Jivya Gurung netted a hat-trick for the winners. Stevan Fernandes scored a brace while the other goal was scored by Trevor Dias for the winners. The winners led 4-0 at the break.

The winners dominated the play right from the first whistle, however, they took time to score as they slammed in their first in the 22nd minute through Raj.

Two minutes later, Jivya doubled the tally before completing his brace in the 28th minute. Saligao were up to three goals in the span of six minutes.

At the half-hour mark, Saligao scored their fourth as Jivya laid and inch perfect pass to Raj, who slotted home from close range.

Changing ends, Trevor Dias scored the fifth before Stevan Fernandes scored two goals. Raj completed his hat-trick moments before Jivya scored his. Raj scored the fourth.

In another match at Chandor Church ground, Jaison Dias scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute as St Anthony’s SC Assolda recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Maina Sports Club. Maina, however, tried to get back into the game but the rival defence stood tall to thwart away all the attacks.

SC Davorlim beat Sirvodem Sports Club 5-1 at the Artificial turf ground.

Vemson Figuerdo opened the scoring for the winners in the 64th minute however, the joy was short-lived as the opposition restored parity in the next minute through Platine Dias.

Melcome Miranda gave Davorlim lead in the 70th minute before Jilto Tavares further inflated the lead to 3-1 in the 75th minute. Once in control, Davolrim netted two more goals through Milton Colaco and Joel Miranda in the 80th and 85th minutes respectively.