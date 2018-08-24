St Joseph College begins academic year on with mass

The faculty, staff and students of St Joseph Vaz College and St Joseph Vaz Institute of Education took part in a Eucharistic celebration to mark the beginning of the academic year 2018-2019. President of St Joseph Vaz Educational Society, Fr Zeferino D’Souza presided over the mass along with Fr Diogo Fernandes, Fr Jesus Rodrigues, Fr Arnald Pinho and Fr Walter de Sa.

Fr de Sa highlighted the need to practice 3 Ds in one’s life, namely, discipline, determination and dedication in order to achieve ones’ goals. Further, he exhorted students and teachers to maintain a healthy teacher-student and student-student relationships by sharing knowledge and lending a helping hand to each other.

Referring to Brad Cohen, the author of the book ‘Front of the Class’ he stressed upon teachers’ role as a motivator impacting the lives of students. Positivity, passion, perseverance and building relationships are the features of a good teacher, he concluded. A choir of teachers and students led the singing at the mass.