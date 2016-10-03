St Francis of Assisi – a model for the world

The Catholic church celebrates the feast of the patron saint of ecologists, St Francis of Assisi, today, October 4. In today’s world, the message is of great relevance and importance

Fr Steve Rodrigues

St Francis of Assisi, (c.1181-1226) whose feast is on October 4, is one of the best-known religious figures of all time. His presence in our churches and gardens is very inspiring. He has always captured the imagination of people from all walks of life.

Francis, the Catholic Church’s most popular saint, was a person who was the epitome of a true Gospel believer lived it out better than anybody! Taking every bit of it seriously, he followed in the footsteps of Jesus Christ religiously, becoming an extraordinary example of ‘Christian living’ in our world. He lived an extremely radical, counter-cultural lifestyle which included poverty, prayer, fasting, and preaching. He was an authentic giant in Christian holiness and goodness, a great figure in the church known especially for connecting with fellow Christians and many people outside the Christian family; a powerful social and religious reformer. Giving up his own self, he “got dirty” in the messiness of human living to bring peace, understanding and love following Christ radically to become the “Mirror of Christ”.

Francis, the “God-intoxicated” Christian mystic was ahead of his time in ecumenism. The Catholic Church recognises the good in the world religions and seeks to embody reconciliation and peace in all its endeavours. St Francis did likewise. He was a man of action. To the voice of Christ speaking to him from the crucifix “Francis, go and repair my church”, Francis acted promptly and repaired the church as a whole. It was not that Francis did not see the Church’s weaknesses or infidelities, but for Francis the way to combat these was not aggressive criticism but constructive example. Against this background, this year the pope gathered in Assisi in Italy with leaders and representatives of many religions to pray for peace.

In the Encyclical ‘Laudato si’ Pope Francis pointed out at the time of his election as Bishop of Rome he took Saint Francis as a guide and inspiration because he is “the man of poverty, the man of peace, the man who loves and protects creation.” The Pope, like St Francis, is a man of reform calling the church “back to basics”, and back to the Gospel. He reminds the church and the world ‘not to forget the poor’, and to be vibrant ministers of mercy and compassion. The Pope of surprises and genuineness reminds the church and the world of today to follow the model of the humble and joyful St Francis to ‘repair the church’ and to heal the broken world by a profound interior conversion.

It is known that even St Mother Teresa admired St Francis and she thought that he had an impact on her life’s calling. “I suppose it’s because Francis of Assisi tried to imitate the poverty of Christ so closely,” she said. The incident in the life of St Francis that most appealed to her is his kissing of the leper. He acted with misericordia. One day, Francis had passed a leper on the road—too repulsed at first even to greet the man. “But then he came back and embraced him,” Mother Teresa marvelled. “That was the beginning of Saint Francis. That act of surrender made Francis. After that he was ready to give anything!” Mother Teresa took Saint Francis’ life as a model for her own. Some of Mother Teresa’s fascination with Francis was more light-hearted: “I love St Francis of Assisi,” she once quipped, breaking into her famous smile, “because he had a great love for animals. He used to talk with them and play with them—and scold them if they did harm to anybody. I love animals, too. Animals are such simple creations of God’s beauty.” St Francis is certainly an inspiration for the youth of today. He inspires the youth to better channelise their energy for a more noble cause i.e. for Christ. Pope Francis who mirrors the values of St Francis of Assisi, encourages the youth of today to be true ‘athletes of Christ’ and to ‘think big’ in following Jesus Christ like St Francis. He invites them to ‘wake up’ to their responsibility to break down evil and violence, to destroy and overthrow the barriers of selfishness, intolerance and hatred, so as to build a new world by being joyful witnesses of God’s love and courageous witnesses of the Gospel.

St Francis is everybody’s saint. May the relevance and inspiration of St Francis help us keep alive a sense of ‘fraternity’ by walking the path of dialogue, peace, openness, poverty and reverence for nature.

(The writer is a priest from the order of the Capuchins of Revora – Pirna.)