St Anthony’s take out Ambelim in penalities to enter final

NT NETWORK

Dramapur

St Anthony’s SC, Assolda stunned Ambelim SC 5-3 via the tie breaker to enter the final of St Joseph’s Festival Soccer played at Dramapur grounds on Saturday. The teams played a 2-2 draw during the regulation time.

It was the Ambelim SC team that displayed a lot of promise and went into the lead in the fifth minute when attacking medio Jade Colaso raced down the right flank and on receiving a neat pass from Samson Fernandes banged the ball to the far end of Assolda nets, giving no chance at all to keeper Johnson Fernandes.

St Anthony’s SC, Assolda thereafter retaliated and after stitching some good moves levelled the score through Leno D’Sa off a pass from Soccoro Fernandes to beat the Ambelim keeper Benny Silva.

The match then rose to some dizzy heights as both the teams fought for supremacy. As the teams sent some rasping drives, both the keepers at either end had some busy time throughout the proceedings.

Both the teams were evenly matched in all the departments of the game. Their defence displayed fine anticipation and skills to cut off the penetrating moves that the teams made in each other’s territory.

The second session saw St Anthony’s SC, Assolda moving ahead after Joseph Fernandes dodged two rival defenders upon receiving a neat pass from the left flank and then on entering the box, dispatched an angular effort to beat the Ambelim keeper.

Ambelim would not give up and created several goal scoring moves, but the St Anthony’s defence stood firm wherein Rosario Fernandes and company kept the ball away even as rival striker Jade and campany came charging up.

The consistent efforts of Ambelim finally paid off when they restored parity through a flag kick after Desmond Fernandes headed the ball into the Assolda nets off a flag kick taken by Nial Cardozo.

In the tie breaker St.Anthony’s Assolda proved to be better shooters, scoring accurately through Joseph Fernandes, Leno De Sa and Socoro Fernandes. Ambelim could find the mark only through Jade Colaso.