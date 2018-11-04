St Anthony’s SC show United SC the door

NT NETWORK

Varca

St Anthony’s SC, Colva entered the semifinals of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating United SC, Seraulim 4-3 via the tie-breaker played at Varca grounds on Saturday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time.

Both the teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game but missed some easy chances to find the mark.

St Anthony’s made some early moves, threatening the rival defence with some attacking play, but somehow, United SC survived the anxious moments as the Colva strikers failed to convert the chances that came their

way.

Just before the referee could blow the whistle for the lemon break, St.Anthony’s came up with a great move which saw Joel Rodrigues latching on to a through pass and as he entered the danger zone, Seraulim defender Sydeny Sequeira came from nowhere to clear the ball to safety.

United SC stitched some good moves in the second session of play and in the last few minutes almost found the mark through Ashely Fernandes whose shot missed the mark narrowly.

United SC’s defence was ably managed by Josmon Noronha, J Faleiro and Savan Lotlekar while the Colva team heavily depended on Keith Rodrigues and company to guard their citadel.

Both goalkeepers at either end displayed good abilities to collect the ball.

In the tie breaker St Anthony’s SC, Colva proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Nelson Gomes, Remedios Fernandes, Macson Fernandes and Ronnie Fernandes. United Sports Club could find the mark only through Oliver D’Souza, Ashely Fernandes and Sherwyn Costa.

St Anthiony’s SC, Colva will now meet CAC, Cansaulim in the semifinals scheduled to be played on November 9.