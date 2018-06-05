St Anthony’s Marna seal comfortable win

nt network

VAGATOR

St. Anthony’s SC Marna registered a 2-0 win over Candolim Sports Club to move ahead in the Vagator Soccer 2018 (U.K. Cup), organized by Vagator PYSC, and played at Vagator Ozran grounds on Monday.

In the 12th minute Siddhant Shirodkar’s made a darting run on the right flank and sent a cross to Pushparaj Mandrekar whose half volley missed the target narrowly. In the 38th minute Candolim’s Canute D’Souza sent a floater to Rayan Pereira whose header sailed over the post.

On crossing over, in the 56th minute Marna’s Anslem D’Souza sent a curling corner where Gaurav Vaigankar rose high above the defenders and headed the ball past Candolim keeper Dyaneshwar rooted to the ground, 1-0.

Marna had two open chances to increase their lead, but Sherwin Lobo blasted the ball wide from close, while Vidhesh Sawant’s strike was saved by Candolim keeper Dyaneshwar.

At the other end Candolim almost equalled terms when Rayan crossed the ball to Siddharth Shirodkar whose header hit the crossbar and went out.

A couple of minutes before the hooter and Marna colts doubled their lead when Vidhesh Sawant collected a pass from Dalesh Pednekar to score 2-0.