St Anthony’s Marna overwhelm Milagres

VAGATOR

St Anthony’s SC, Marna proved too good for Milagres SC as they thrashed them 7-2 to make their way into the quarterfinals of the Vagator Soccer 2018 (UK Cup), organised by Vagator PYSC, at Vagator Ozran grounds, on Wednesday.

Marna colts were all over the rival territory and scored five goals in the first session of play.

Sherwin Lobo was the main architect in Marna’s win as he opened the scoring in the 21st minute after getting hold to a pass from Dalesh Pednekar and scored past the advancing Milagres keeper Milagres Viegas, 1-0. Three minutes later, Marna doubled their lead through Siddhant Shirodkar off a pass from Shubham, 2-0.

Siddhant completed his brace in the 27th minute from outside the penalty box to make it 3-0.

Marna further added two more goals in the 31st and 35th minute through Dalesh Pednekar and Vipul Pednekar, 5-0.

On crossing over, Milagres looked a transformed unit and were able to pull two goals through Nayan Vinodkar and Stephen Martins, 5-2.

Marna’s hunger for goals did not end as they hammered two more goals before the end of the regulation time through Joel Fernandes and Alrich Fernandes, 7-2. NT

Sherwin Lobo of Marna received the man-of-the- match award.