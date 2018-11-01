St Anthony’s Assolda outsmart Tilamola SC

NT NETWORK

Cavelossim

St Anthony’s SC, Assolda entered the semifinals of Cavelossim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Tilamola United SC by a solitary goal played at Fr Drunstan and Welllington grounds, Cavelossim on Wednesday.

The only goal which proved to be the match winner came in favour of St Anthony’s was in the 55th minute when attacking medio Vicky Fernandes chipped the ball over the rival keeper Alwyn Faria’s head when Carry Vaz neatly made a through pass to him.

Both the teams had some chances to find the mark but due to good defending and fine goalkeeping by both the keepers at either end, the strikers were unable to bulge the nets.

While Tilamola United keeper brought off two smart saves off Joseph Fernandes and Rosario Fernandes, St Anthony’s keeper also stood firm foiling the attempts of Ronny Costa, the Tilamola striker who twice sent scorching shots.

The second session saw both the teams matching each other well in all the departments of the game and the only folly that the Tilamola made was losing concentration midway into the second session, when St Anthony’s took full advantage of the situation to find the match winner