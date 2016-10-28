SSC or ITI to be minimum qualification for govt jobs

NT NETWORK

The state cabinet on Friday decided to have SSC or ITI as the minimum qualification for government jobs. All the existing government staff having less than these qualifications and placed under Group ‘D’ would be trained and upgraded accordingly.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar informing about the same after the cabinet meeting said that the decision was taken following scrapping of Group ‘D’ from the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. “Now we have to upgrade the staff under the Group ‘D’ such as sweepers, gardeners, peons and so on, so as to bring them under Group ‘C’ and this work has already started,” he added, pointing out that this is the reason for delay of implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission in the state.

Maintaining that the staff under Group ‘D’ would also be trained for multitasking, the Chief Minister said that henceforth those having qualifications lesser than SSC or ITI would be recruited through the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation, by way of outsourcing.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet has also cleared setting up of the Goa State Maritime Security Committee, on the lines of West Bengal and Puducherry. “The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had directed all the coastal states to set up the State Maritime Board from their security point of view,” he added, stating that since Goa has only a minor port, permission was sought from the Centre to set up a maritime committee instead of a maritime board for the state.

The Chief Secretary will head the Committee with 22 members including Secretary for Ports, Captain of Ports, Flag Officer Commanding for Naval area, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Commissioner for Customs, and so on. The committee will maintain flawless security along the Goan coast.

The state cabinet further gave a green signal for revival of sick industrial units in Goa. The Chief Minister said that there had been instances wherein proprietors of a number of sick industrial units in Goa had approached the government with a request that government extend some help to them. “In the larger interest of the state, for employment generation and giving boost to the state economy, we have formulated this scheme to be run for two years,” he added, pointing out that the applicants should apply to the department of industry, trade and commerce once the related notification is issued.

Furthermore, the state cabinet has decided that the government of Goa should sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Jharkhand for implementing the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme of the central government, so as to link states and districts, and connect people though exchanges in areas of language, trade, culture, travel and tourism.