SSC exam results to be declared on May 25

PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate examinations on May 25 at 12 pm.

Altogether 20,261 students – 10,163 boys and 10,098 girls – had appeared for the examination.

This year, some 900 more students had appeared for this examination as compared to the last year.

Goa board chairman Ramkrishna Samant on Tuesday said the results

would be declared in the education department, Porvorim, on May 25, and simultaneously will be made available to the students on the board’s official website.

The exam had been held from April 2 to April 21 at 27 centres across the state.