SS Dempo College wins Economica

VVM’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics, Margao organised a one-day state level inter-collegiate economics-related event ‘Economica’.

Chief guest at the event was CEO, D and G Management Solutions, Karishma Verlekar. The inaugural function was presided over by principal of the college, Prita D Mallya in the presence of head of the department, economics, B P Sarath Chandran; convenor, Vishal Chari; general secretary of college, Kaushik Jain; president, economics club, Saahil Kankonkar; secretary, Amruta Katageri and treasurer, Aarti Paruleker. 376 students from 16 colleges around the state participated in different events.

The competition had various events like Wall Mount, a Tile Painting competition with ‘Trade’ as the theme, Blink: a Photography Competition on Markets of Goa, Run In: a Debate on Current Issues, Hotchpotch: a Collage Making Competition on the topic ‘Many Faces One Nation,’ Vowel Chime, a event with the theme ‘My favourite Currency’ to bring out the best poet, Fashionista – a currency-based fashion show, Finders and Keepers, a Treasure Hunt and a Comic Writing competition.

There was also a food stall competition wherein participants were judged based on their sales and marketing skills. Ideonomics gave participants an opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. Participants had to present a business plan on an eco-friendly product, social experiment provided awareness on social issues and a quiz competition testing participants’ knowledge of economics and current issues was also held. In Voice of Economica participants had to compose and present their own song on economics. Another interesting event was Turntable wherein participants had to spontaneously respond to the given topic.

Apart from the mentioned events, there was an Ad Making Competition in which participations had to make a forty second ad promoting the event Economica and upload it on Economica’s facebook page. Winners of this event were Father Agnel College, Pilar with 447 likes.

Chief guest for the valedictory function, vice principal, Sanjay Dessai awarded trophies and prizes to winners. Winner of Economica 2016 was SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Panaji while runner-up was Dnyanprassarak Mandal’s College of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management Studies and Technology, Mapusa.