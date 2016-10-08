Srinagar tense after boy dies of pellet injuries 

SRINAGAR: A minor boy succumbed to pellet injuries here, sparking fresh clashes between protesters and security forces at various places in Kashmir on Saturday even as curfew continued in seven police station areas of Srinagar.

The ruling PDP demanded a time-bound probe into the death of the boy.

Junaid Akhoon, who was hit by pellets in the head and chest at Saidapora in Safakadal police station area here on Friday, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS hospital at Soura late Friday night, taking the death toll in the three-month-long unrest in Kashmir to 84, a police official said.

While the police said the boy was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces, the local residents alleged that the deceased was not involved in any protest. The police said the boy was aged 12.

Use of force was unprovoked and excessive which called for a probe and action as a follow-up, the PDP quoting a deputation of respectable people from Eidgah locality of downtown area of the city said, and demanded a time-bound probe into the incident.

“The PDP has demanded immediate, time-bound probe into Junaid Ahmad Akhoon’s death and desires action against those found guilty,” a party spokesman said in a statement. The spokesman said the party is anguished over reports of use of “unwarranted force”.

As the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites on Saturday morning, people in large numbers defied curfew and gathered at his house and later took out a funeral procession towards Eidgah.

However, the funeral procession was stopped by the police near the Eidgah grounds, resulting in intense clashes.

The clashes spread to different localities in the city and continued intermittently throughout the day, resulting in injuries to 12 persons, officials said.

A police official said curfew remained in force in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order.

“Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in seven police station areas of Srinagar city,” the official said here.

He said the police station areas where curfew has been imposed are Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma and Batamaloo.

“Restrictions on assembly of people are in force in rest of the Kashmir valley while security forces have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order,” the official said.

Normal life remained affected for the 92nd consecutive day in Kashmir following killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The unrest, which has claimed 84 lives including two cops and left thousands of others injured in clashes between protesters and security forces, on Friday entered fourth month as shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport continued to be off the roads.

The roads across Srinagar city wore a deserted look with security forces checking the handful of private vehicles seen on the roads.

Over 300 persons have been booked under the Public Safety Act.