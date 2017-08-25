Sprouts: A health food

Rohini Diniz

Staying healthy has become a major concern for all segments of society today and we are all aiming at increasing longevity. Even though most of us know that sprouts have long been famous as a health food, it is unfortunate that we really don’t take advantage of their health benefits. Traditional Indian medical literature has considered sprouts as purna and amrit aahar which means complete and rejuvenating foods.

A sprout is the transitional stage between a seed and plant and represents the miracle of birth. The process of germination of seeds, results in an increase in the vitamin content and availability of nutrients to the body. The enzymes naturally present in the grain convert the starch and proteins into the predigested form thereby making them easily digestible by the body.

Sprouts are very nutritious and packed with vitamins and minerals. They are rich sources of B-complex vitamins, vitamins C and E, and bio-available calcium, iron and phosphorus and antioxidant phytochemicals all of which are necessary for a healthy body.

Sprouts provide dietary fibre which has various beneficial effects on health such as providing satiety, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels, enhancing intestinal motility, reducing cancer risk and preventing constipation. They are also good sources of chlorophyll that is said to have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and do not produce gas and flatulence like unsprouted pulses.

Which grains and seeds can be sprouted? Cereals such as wheat, bajra, nachni, jowar, pulses and legumes such as Bengal gram (white chana), harbara (red chana), moong, masur, matki, chawli, whole toovar, rajma, val, soyabean, green peas, watana, sesame or til seeds, fresh groundnuts, and fenugreek (methi) seeds can all be easily sprouted.

To make sprouts all you have to do is take any grain or mixture of grains, clean them well and soak overnight in water. If you are using more than one type of grain soak them separately. The following morning, drain the water and place the grains separately in a strainer basket and cover with a lid or tie in a wet muslin or cheesecloth and hang up. Sprinkle water over the grains twice a day. Use when the grains are sprouted.

Most sprouts do not require any preparation or cooking. They can be eaten raw and there is no need to cut them up or peel them either. They are a good substitute for vegetables especially in summer and during prolonged drought.

Sprouts can be incorporated in our diet in numerous ways. Besides eating them in salads or as spicy gravy preparation such as usal, missal, tonak and ghatti, sprouts can be used in sandwiches or dosa fillings, pulaos, biryanis, chaats and bhel. Sprouts can also be used to prepare Amylase Rich Food (ARF). The flours of sprouted and malted cereals are very rich in alpha amylase, a liquefying enzyme that helps reduce the viscosity of porridges and at the same time contributes to some calories.

By using Amylase Rich Foods (ARF), the viscosity of traditional cereal-based weaning feeds can be reduced and a child will be able to eat more of this thinned porridge thereby increasing his or her caloric need. ARF can also be used to liquefy tube feeds thereby ensuring the smooth flow of the feed through the tube, minimising the danger of clogging of the tubes.

Among the grains, wheat has the shortest germination time and the highest amylase activity and hence is best suited for the preparation of ARF. The preparation of ARF at home involves the following steps:

Take the desired quantity of wheat.

Clean and wash the grains and soak it in 2-3 times the volume of water for 8-12 hours.

Drain the excess water and wrap the grains in a moist muslin or cheesecloth and keep in a cool dark place for 48 hours to germinate. Moisten the cloth every 8 hours.

Dry the sprouted wheat in the sun for 5-8 hours.

Roast the dried sprouts in a thick bottom kadai or mud tava to remove the water. Moisture in the final product destroys the enzyme and hence the powder should be made bone dry.

Remove the sprouts.

Hand-pound or grind in an electric grinder to a fine powder.

Fill in a food grade airtight jar and store in a cool dry place.

Add half to one teaspoon of ARF powder to every feed. After the cooking is over remove the pan from the fire and then add the ARF powder and stir well for about 10 minutes and watch how the feeds become thinner. Never add ARF powder while the feed is cooking on the fire.

To conclude, if you want to be energetic, look good and enjoy good health give sprouts a try.

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 18 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)