Sporty and stylish Monte Carlo

Škoda’s offering for the ongoing Ganesh festival is the Rapid Monte Carlo launched at ex-showroom price of Rs 10.75 lakh, reports Team B&C

Skoda India launched the Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid recently to time in with festival purchases. In Goa the car debuted in showrooms on Ganesh Chaturthi day. There is a waiting period for it of two-four weeks from booking, but checkout reveals the car is worth the wait.

According to local automobile experts, the Monte Carlo promises to ramp up action in the premium segment of the car market. It is expected to compete with the Maruti Ciaz, the newly launched Hyundai Verna and the VW Vento.

In looks the Monte Carlo is stylish in design- interiors are inspired by Škoda’s motorsport heritage with a new super sports flat bottom steering wheel, red and black leatherette Monte Carlo trademark seats, black interior decor, ribbed stainless steel foot pedals and all black dashboard.

In exteriors the black radiator grille and the black wing mirror along with the rear black tailgate spoiler accentuates the sportiness of the car. The design features underline the dynamic appearance. The car has dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels and the rear black grained diffuser. A Monte Carlo badge features on each of the B-pillars.

Standard equipment range includes safety features, such as the ABS, daytime running lights, five three-point seat belts and two- airbags. In addition, the electronic stability control is available in DSG variant and the hill hold control is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

A host of supporting functions includes rear parking sensors, automatically dimming rear view mirror and one touch anti- pinch technology for windows. Then there are the usual comfort features.

The plethora of features don’t end. The car has intelligent rain sensing wiper system that activates itself on detecting rain and adjusts the wiper’s frequency. The built-in cruise control, adjustable headrests and foldable armrests, thoughtfully cooled glove box, rear view camera and leading leg room make the Monte Carlo a very comfortable vehicle. For young drivers the infotainment system is fun and offers plenty of scope to show-off.

According to reports, the Monte Carlo is an integral part of Skoda’s offensive strategy in India. During the launch function, Ashutosh Dixit, director, sales, service and marketing, Škoda Auto India, said, “The new Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotional design with host of convenience features. It is positioned at the top end of the segment and is targeted at the discerning customer who wants a premium experience.”

In performance the engine produces 81kW of power and a torque output of 250 Nm while delivering fuel efficiency of 21.7 kmpl.

The car has ample storage and space and can comfortable seat five passengers. Its interior width is of 1,428 mm and there is plenty of legroom on the rear seats. The boot space at 460L is spacious.

The Monte Carlo is available in two select dual colour options- red with black roof and candy white with black roof, although in Goa the choice as of now is red colour.