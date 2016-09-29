Sporting thrash Fr Agnel YC 5-1

BATIM: Sporting Clube de Goa registered a sleek 5- 1 win over Fr Agnel Youth Club in the GFA U-14 League, at Batim ground on Thursday. Joseph D’Souza and Joaquim Pereira led the scorecard with a brace each followed by a goal from Nash Camilo which helped the young lads of Sporting Clube de Goa seal victory over Fr Agnel YC who managed to score their only goal in the seventh minute.

Meanwhile, Benfica YC and UC Utorda played out a 1-1 draw at Cansaulim ground. Both the teams were equally matched. Anthony opened the scoring for Utorda team, while Raul scored the equaliser for Benfica which ended the match in a draw.

In another match at Candolim ground, Valankani SC, Morjim managed to hold Clube Sao Miguel de Taleigao to a 1-1 draw. Both the goals were scored in the second session of play. Aditya Talwar scored with a neat placement in the 56th minute for CSM Taleigao, while Shankar Mandrekar leveled the tearms for Morjim in the 65th minute, scoring from a goalmouth melee,1-1.

At Thivim grounds, Dunes Sports Club managed to pull out a hard- fought 1-0 win over St Christopher, Thivim.