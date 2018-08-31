Sporting sweep aside Sesa

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Sporting Clube de Goa had an easy outing against Sesa Football Academy as they blanked them 2-0 in their opening group match of the AWES Cup, at Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Thursday.

Both the goals for Sporting came in the first session as Victorino Fernandes and Mauvin Borges found the mark in the 14th and 33rd minute respectively.

The win gave Sporting three points and a good platform to launch their campaign for a semifinal berth from a group that also include Gokulam FC and ONGC.

Sporting Clube were always favoured to win this title comfortably and they started well, pinning Sesa in their own half.

The Flaming Oranje were helped by an early goal in the 14th minute when Girish Naik worked his way down the right flank and essayed a ball inside the goalmouth where Victorino was on hand to turn it home.

Sporting then made it 2-0 before the half an hour mark, this time Mauvin Borges adding his name to the scoresheet. It was a simple cross from

Ganesh Thakur which Sesa defence couldn’t clear properly and Mauvin pounced on the opportunity to hammer the ball past the Sesa goalkeeper. Just before halftime, Sesa had a great chance to pull a goal back but a cross from Javad P saw Sesa players slow to react inside the box.

In the second session, Sporting had chances to inflate their goal tally but captain Victorino was guilty of missing two chances. Sesa FA too had a chance in the 77th minute when midfielders Mark Barreto and Ashley Cardozo combined well and found Joston Pereira but his attempt lacked power.