Sporting Clube take top slot

DULER: Sporting Clube de Goa reached the top of the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League table for the first time this season after registering a solitary goal win over Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao at GFA stadium, Duler on Wednesday.

The fight for the top spot in Goa’s premier league has now narrowed to three clubs – FC Bardez, Dempo SC and Sporting Clube de Goa. Dempo SC and FC Bardez jostled for the top slot before Wednesday evening.

Sporting are now on top with twenty one points from nine matches while FC Bardez and Dempo are second and third respectively with nineteen points. CSM Taleigao remain at the bottom of the table with three points from ten matches.

Victorino Fernandes , who was brought in as a substitute , scored the only goal of the day in the 42nd minute and it gave his team new respite in the league.

Sporting coach Mathew D’Costa started with foreign recruits Loveday Enyinnaya and Francis Dadzie, while Taleigao coach Pascoal Pereira missed the services of Jerose Oliveira and Pramod Mardolkar upfront and Sherwin Lobo in the midfield, due to injuries.

In the early part of the first session, a fine cross by Sporting’s Mauvin Borges from the left flank saw striker Francis Dadzie a bit late in connecting the ball into the goal.

Minutes later , Taleigao’s Manuel Fernandes sent a long floater to well positioned Octavio Miranda, but before he could aim at goal, Sporting’s Harpreet Singh came with a superb clearance for a corner.

Sporting almost broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when a 35-yard free kick by Loveday Enyinnaya was brilliantly headed at the goal by Francis Dadzie, but it was equally well collected by keeper Rohan Sheikh with a full stretched dive.

Victorino Fernandes was brought from the bench in the 38th minute by Sporting coach to strengthen the attack and the move paid dividend.

An intelligent pass, in the 41st minute by Francis Dadzie inside the penalty box was connected by Victorino which banged the top post with keeper Rohan beaten.

However in the very next minute, Victorino sent his supporters into raptures as he guided the ball into the goal off a cross from Harpreet Singh, 1-0.

On crossing over Flaming Oranje were all over the rival citadel with repeated raids. In the 59th minute Dadzie’s header from close was blocked by keeper Rohan. Ten minutes later, substitute Alber Gonsalves long ranger was not cleanly collected by keeper Rohan, but before Dazie could do any damage, the keeper collected the ball.

Another chance went a begging for Sporting when Victorino’s strike from the edge of the box was blocked by keeper Rohan, with defender Ramesh Palkar clearing the ball to safety.