Sporting Clube secure hard-fought draw against Vasco

Duler: Sporting Clube de Goa made a comeback twice to hold Vasco Sports Club to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Goa Football Association Goa Professional League match played at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Tuesday.

Sporting Clube de Goa continue to remain on top with 44 points while Vasco SC finished their league campaign with 20 points.

Vasco SC scored through Anil Gaonkar (6’) and Mathew Colaco (73’) while Philip Odogwu (27’) and Joseph Clemente (90+3) scored for Flaming Oranje.

Vasco’s Mainoo Dadanuvoor played a long ball from the rival half which cracked the Sporting Clube de Goa defense and captain Anil Gaonkar was first to reach the ball before the Flaming Oranje keeper Akshat could and he tapped it in for their first goal.

Vasco SC continued their dominance and then almost doubled the lead in the 17th minute when Suraj Mondal played a through pass to Mathew, but the latter shot it straight into the Sporting Clube de Goa keeper Akshat Hadkonkar’s hands.

Sporting Clube gained momentum in the game and were back on level terms in the 27th minute when foreign recruit Philip Odogwu nodded in a George’s corner kick, 1-1.

Vasco SC had a chance to regain their lead when U-20 player Warren played in a cross from the right flank, but Sheldon failed to connect his volley as the ball was cleanly collected by the rival keeper.

At the other end, Sporting Clube de Goa had a chance to score when George played a long ball to Philip, who flicked to Marcus, but the skipper couldn’t connect his header from the goal mouth.

Vasco SC’s Suraj Mondal almost scored a wonder goal when he dribbled past three Sporting Clube de Goa defenders in the box, and shot at goal, which beat the keeper but came of the post and went out of play. The teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, Sporting Clube de Goa started brightly and had couple of chances created in the game. Though dominating possession, Sporting had to wait until 55th minute before they could test the keeper. George’s half volley was brilliantly saved by Vasco keeper Sanju Thapa and then the custodian was at his best once again when he pushed Stendly Ferndandes’ deflected free-kick out for a goal kick.

Against a run of play, Vasco SC finally regained their lead when Sheldon played a through ball to Mathew, whose slight touch was enough to see the ball roll past the rival custodian.

Sporting were denied the equalising goal from a brilliant Vasco custodian Sanju, who stopped Marcus from scoring from inside the box.

After much probing, Sporting went all out in search of the equalising goal and that’s when Vasco faltered when they gave away a penalty when Anil brought down Flaming Oranje’s Assumption in the box. Joseph Clement stepped over and coolly converted the

spot kick.