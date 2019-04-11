Sporting Clube rally to hold FC Goa

NETWORK

Sporting Clube de Goa and FC Goa played out an exciting 2-2 draw in the Hero India Sub Junior League (Goa zone) match played at

Nagoa grounds, Verna on Wednesday.

Sporting Clube de Goa led 1-0 at half time through a goal scored by captain Webster De Souza – just at the stroke of half time – almost lost their plot in the second session, but thanks to Webster who rescued his team from going down by completing his brace in the 70+2 minutes of play minute through a long, none too powerful shot which F C Goa keeper Micky Dias let in the ball slip through his fingers into the net to draw level (2-2).

FC Goa came back very strongly in the second session and after drawing parity with a great goal from substitute Reezvon Fernandes , whose power-packed left footed shot crashed to the far corner of Sporting Clube de Goa nets .

Goaded by the success, F C Goa raised the level of the match by a few notches and went a goal ahead in the 69th minute when their defender Dadapir Adoor

headed strongly into the Sporting Clube de Goa goal following a flag kick.

But, Sporting Clube de Goa did not give up and matched their rivals move by move as the proceedings reached some dizzy heights in the last quarter of the match.

The hard efforts put up by Sporting Clube de Goa finally paid off when Webster De Souza dodged F C Goa defenders near the centre circle ; moved a few steps forward and knowing that time was ticking by, let go a long shot which surprised the F C Goa keeper.

Both teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game, playing an attacking game which was pleasing to the eyes of quiet a few parents of the boys who made it to the ground.

The defense of both the teams looked firm and Dadapir and Co in the F C Goa back four gave little away, while Reuben Silveria ,Ashwin Da Costa and Shane Noronha looked confident along with their keeper Aman for Sporting.

Prachit Gaonkar, with his little frame, played a neat game for F C Goa in the midfield while Vedant Naik tried to free himself from the stranglehold of the rival defenders and put in some fine efforts to supply the ball to his colleagues in an effort to find the mark in the front line.

On the other hand, defender Reuben appeared to be confident for Sporting along with medio Ashwill Thomson and striker Franzel Fernandes who constantly harassed the rival defense.

Sporting Clube de Goa took the lead through a penalty kick when F C Goa’s Rohan Mangaonkar handled the ball inside the box .Referee Niazi Shaik Abu had no hesitation to point to the dreaded spot from where Webster shot in.

F C Goa drew level when substitute Reezvon unleashed a scorching left footer off a neat pass from Prachit (1-1).

FC Goa stitched some great moves and went ahead with a goal from Dadapir off a Rezvon flag kick and almost looked to carry the day, but then Sporting Clube de Goa had other ideas and with a lot of hard work managed to level the score when Webster completed his brace.