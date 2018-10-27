Sporting Clube fight back to dent Salgaocar FC; occupy fourth slot

NT NETWORK

Sporting Clube de Goa coach made six changes with the team that lost to Dempo Sports Club in their previous game and Salgaocar Football Club took the initiative by scoring in the first half where they played superior football. But, the former champions fought back in the second to score twice and end the evening with three points in the Goa football association (GFA) Professional League at Duler stadium on Friday.

Sporting’s win put a halt to Salgaocar’s winning run and took them to fourth place on the table, one step below Salgaocar and three below table toppers Dempo SC.

After their last match defeat to Dempo Sports club, Sporting coach Mateus Costa made six changes by fielding George D’Souza, Schubert D’Costa, Alton Vaz, Cajetan Fernandes, Ganesh Thakur and Marcus Mascarenhas.

Sporting Clube de Goa star striker Victorino Fernades was kept on the bench but was rushed into play after the team conceded the first goal.

At the other end, Salgaocar coach Levino Pereira made two changes by giving a chance to Karan Shirodkar and U-20 Rowllin Almeida in the midfield.

Salgaocar went into the breather with Mackroy Peixoto scoring from the penalty spot, while on crossing ends Sporting scored twice through Marcus Mascarenhas and Cajetan Fernandes.

It was not a difficult task for the Green Brigade to keep their opponents restricted inside their territory for the first 20 minutes of the match, as number of the first-choice players of Sporting were kept on the bench by the coach.

In the very 2nd minute, a fine cross by Salgaocar U-20 Rowllin Almeida was controlled inside the penalty box by skipper Mackroy Peixoto, but the latter shot wide.

This time, a curling cross by Ronaldo travelled to Devendra Murgaonkar who was a bit late in connecting. Instead, Sporting goal keeper Melroy collected.

As the match progressed, Salgaocar’s Devendra set up Ronaldo whose stiff grounder from outside the penalty box was collected by keeper Melroy by a diving .

The closest Sporting came to scoring in the first session was when Stendly Fernandes on getting the ball on top of the Salgaocar box let go a shot that hit the Salgaocar post before running out of play.

Salgaocar kept mounting pressure and their efforts bore fruit in the 31st minute. Rowllin Almeida sent in a cross from the right to Ronaldo Oliveira who deftly controlled the ball and took a shot at the sporting goal. The shot was blocked by the Sporting goalkeeper and the rebound was latched by Rowllin. The last named was, however, brought down by Sporting goalkeeper Melroy for the referee to award a penalty.

Mackroy Peixote did not err with the spot kick, 1-0.

Five minutes before the breather Sporting coach Mateus brought Victorino from the bench replacing Joston Cardoz and the change brought spark to the orange flame.

On crossing ends, Sporting had two close attempts at the rival goal. In the 49th minute, a hot-blooded strike by Victorino was pushed for a corner with a full stretched diving save by Salgaocar keeper Jason D’Mello.

Another glorious chance went in vain for Sporting in the 55th minute, when a floater by Glan Martins was not cleanly collected by keeper Jason and the ball rolled to Victorino whose stinging shot was blocked on the goal line by defender Karan

Shirodkar.

Flaming Oranje finally tasted success in the 76th minute, where George’s free kick was erroneously cleared by the Salgaocar defender Saurabh Patil which rebounded of the keeper’s gloves to find Marcus Mascarenhas stabbed the ball into the goal, 1-1.

Pepped up by the equalizer, Sporting took the lead in the 83rd minute through their free kick specialist Cajetan Fernandes. Cajetan brilliantly curled the ball past the Salgaocar defensive wall to the far corner of the goal leaving keeper Jason rooted to the ground, 2-1.

The green brigade should have equalised in the 92nd minute but Ronald’s shot at the goal past the advancing Sporting keeper Melroy brushed the keeper’s gloves and the ball travelled to Stephen Satarkar whose header travelled out.