Sporting Clube ease past FC Goa

Duler: Sporting Clube de Goa breathed better after scoring a 3-1 win over FC Goa in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Goa Professional League match played at Duler stadium on Sunday. The win has given the winners a four-point cushion over second-placed Dempo Sports Club, who have played two games less.

In a game that did not really rise to great heights in the first half – apart from the first goal – Sporting had a better share of exchanges, looked incisive in patches and scored two goals from the two soft chances that fell at their feet.

Sporting got it first chance when they were awarded a free- kick from 35 yards and specialist George D’souza who stepped up delivered in style. His shot flew past FC Goa keeper Antonio Da Silva and grazed in the side corner

of the goal.

The goal did not appear to distract the FC Goa lads who appeared all at sorts with Lalhmangaih Sanga having a poor run in the defence and Sweden Fernandes looking lost in the midfield.

With the FC Goa lads taking time to settle, Sporting tried to find the loopholes and got another opportunity at the half-hour mark when they were awarded another free kick when Serineo fouled Marcus

Mascarenhas – who did not have his best day – on the edge of the box. This time though, George ballooned over.

Sporting’s efforts bore fruits in the 39th minute when captain Marcus found Akeraj inside the ball and the last named was lucky to see his shot being halfheartedly punched by FC Goa keeper Antonio into his own goal.

The two teams trooped for the lemon break with the score reading 2-0 in favour of Sporting.

FC Goa Technical Director Derrick Pereira brought in sturdy Lalawmpuia for Sezwin Fernandes and the former set up Serineo on the left to cross the ball to Aaren Dsilva to reduce the margin. The introduction of Lalawmpuia added a different dimension to the FC Goa attack and an equaliser looked possible until Lalnuntluanga was sent off in the 64th minute for a

second booking.

Sporting Clube de Goa played with the advantage of playing with a man more and with the introduction of Stendly Fernandes, the midfield looked more purposeful. Stendly sprayed intelligent passes that left the FC Goa defence confused and one such cross was chested by Akeraj into the goal for his second and his team’s third.