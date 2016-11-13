Sporting Clube de Goa tighten grip over Pro League title

NT NETWORK

Sporting Clube de Goa strengthened their grip over the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League title with a not too impressive two goal win over Corps of Signals at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Sporting Clube de Goa was all over the place and could have won with a prettier margin. However, it was the never say die spirit of the army men that left the few gathered amused.

Cajetan Fernandes (30’) and Francis Dadzie (55’) were on target for the winners.

Corps of Signals were the first to get a scoring opportunity. Thereafter, it was the lads from Sporting who were on the offensive and had their story not largely been one of missed chances, the boys from Signals might have gone home on a lower morale.

The Flaming Oranje had their first chance early in the 5th minute when a well directed corner from Cajetan Fernandes found Victorino Fernandes in the box, the striker managed to get a clean strike only to watch the Corps goalkeeper Niyas Mon pull off a fantastic save.

Corps of Signals tried to scramble something upfront but their forwards Pawan Thakur and Vishnu Chhetri were kept in check by Loveday and company.

Sporting should have taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Daryl Costa made a brilliant run on the right to set up Victorino in the box. Victorino unleashed a powerful shot only to be saved by the Corps keeper Niyas Mon, the rebound was once again shot on target by the Ghanaian forward Dadzie but Niyas once again pulled off great save.

Despite some good goalkeeping by Niyas, it was a misunderstanding between him and a defender that allowed Sporting to go into the breather with a goal cushion.

At the half hour mark Quan Gomes sent in a long ball towards the box, Cajetan Fernandes who was lurking around took advantage of the mix up between the Corps defender and keeper to put the ball into the nylons giving Sporting the much needed lead.

Towards the end of the first half Daryl and defender Loveday saw the wood work deny them of two fantastic attempts. The score stayed 1-0 at the half-time.

In the second half, Sporting picked up right where they left; the opening minutes saw two outstanding dribbles from Victorino on the right whose one touch play with Seriton Fernandes and Dadzie created a lot of chaos in the Corps backline.

In the 55th minute the Ghanaian forward Francis Dadzie received a good ball from Victorino to unleash a powerful left footer beating Niyas Mon and giving the one goal cushion that Sporting were hunting.

At an hour mark, Corps had their best chance of the match when they won a free kick at the edge of 18 yard box.

Corps of Signals, despite being overawed technically by the sporting lads, did show good football in patches. Their fighting spirit and the manner in which they controlled the ball and dodged past the sporting players showed the boys do their practice before they take the pitch.

Lalramsanga took a good on target strike but Cajetan took no risk heading it out for a corner. It was all Sporting towards the end as a high pressing game allowed very little space for the Corps forwards to operate. With this win Sporting have gone 11 matches unbeaten in the Goa Pro League and moved 5 points clear on top of the table.