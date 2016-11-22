Sporting Clube confirm withdrawal from I-League

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After sailing with legs on two boats for a while, Sporting Clube de Goa have decided to withdraw from the I-League, according to another press release issued by the club on Tuesday evening. “With regret Sporting Clube de Goa confirm their withdrawal from the I-League,” read the press release.

“However please note importantly, that this is only a tactical decision to stay out of the I-League, till AIFF gets it Road Map right and Sporting Clube will continue with all other football activities like Grassroots and Youth Football Development and also maintain a strong first team to compete in Goa as well as in All India Football tournaments,” concludes the press release.