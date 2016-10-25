Sporting and Guardian Angel share 2 goals and 2 red cards

NT NETWORK

DULER

Sporting Clube de Goa and Guardian Angel Sports Club scored a goal each and had one player each sent off in their first round of Goa Football Association Professional League match played at Duler ground on Tuesday.

After sharing the spoils, at the end of the day, Sporting trooped home with fifteen points from seven matches while Guardian angel has to be content with ten points from the same number of matches.

Both the team coaches used their two foreigners in today’s encounter.

Sporting coach Mathew D’Costa played Loveday Enyinnaya and Francis Dadzie while Guardian Angel coach Riston Rodrigues placed his bets on Djourou Isaac Ouedji and Yakubu Mohammad .

The two goals were scored in the first session of play. However, there were thrills plenty in the second half , though the crowds were left wanting more in terms of goals.

Micky Fernandes put Curchorem colt ahead while Francis Dadzie (42nd minute) equalized for Sporting. This , in a nutshell , was how the first half story unfolded.

It was Sporting who had the first good look at the rival goal when in the very 5th minute Ghanian Francis Dadzie collected a pass from Quan Gomes and drilled a power-packed shot which rebounded off the post.

Not to feel undone , Djourou Isaac Ouedji strike from the edge post was superbly saved by Sporting keeper Karamjit.

In the 12th minute, Micky Fernandes 35-yard stinging free kick left the Sporting defenders and keeper rooted to the ground and signaled the only goal for Guardian Angel during their tie with the lads from Panaji.Sporting stopper back Loveday Enyinnya brought down Perryson Rebello dne Micky left the Sporting citadel in shatters 1-0.

Sporting had a glorious opportunity to level terms in the 22nd minute when a long floater from Glan Martins was poorly controlled by Curchorem stopper back Benzu Clemente but striker Francis Dadzie was thwarted by advancing rival keeper Ram Sroop in a one to one situation.

The colours of the game changed in the 29th minute when Sporting goalkeeper came out of his charge to handle a long ball from Guardian Angels Djourou . Kamaljit landed outside the penalty box and was shown the red card by the referee Phillip D’Souza for handling the ball out of his area.

Six minutes later another chance went in vain for Sporting after as striker Francis Dadzie, shot hit defender Rahul from close.

However, lucked favoured Sporting in the 42nd minute when Micky Fernandes carelessly brought down Sporting’s Seriton Fernandes inside the penalty box and the officialhad no hesitation in pointing to the dreaded spot. Francis Dadzie made no mistake to net the equaliser, 1-1.

In the extra minutes of the first half, Curchorem’s Sanwil D’Costa was sent off for two ugly challenges on his rivals. Both teams trooped of for the lemon break with ten men each.

Just six minutes into the second session and Sporting should have taken the lead, but Francis Dadzie shot from just outside the 6-yard box was brilliantly blocked by keeper Ram Sroop.

In the 67th minute Francis Dadzie was once again unlucky as he managed to sneak past Curchorem’s stopper back Micky and Benzu but saw his strike hit the upright with keeper beaten.

At the other end Curchorem’s Yakubu Mohammad was also unlucky as he dribbled past Sporting’s Shawn Noronha inside the penalty box, but saw his shot travel skywards, to the disbelief of his teammates.