Spell-Bee 2018 starts with a bang

Maria Fernandes | NT Kuriocity

In a bid to enable school students to test and improve their spelling skills and cultivate a healthy competitive spirit, The Navhind Times in partnership with the event management department of S S Dempo College of Commerce and Economics organised Spell-Bee 2018. To ensure everyone who was interested got an opportunity to participate, applications were invited not just from schools but individuals as well.

Students of classes five, six and seven were grouped under the junior category and students of classes eight, nine and ten were in the senior category. The first two rounds were held in north and south Goa; at S S Dempo College, Cujira and Damodar English Vidhyalaya, Margao, respectively.

In the first round which was the written round, held on September 20 and September 21, 370 students in total participated. The written test included choosing the right spelling, meanings and a crossword. The 45-minute paper was not easy as mentioned by some students and participants were marked not just on their score but also the time taken to answer the paper. 60 students from north and 60 students from south were shortlisted for the next round which was the elimination round.

The elimination round was again held at the venues mentioned above and participants put up a tough fight to make it to the finale. The buzz as students registered for the round was simply infectious. Not just participants but even teachers and accompanying parents were excited as the round was to begin.

Each student was given five words to spell based on their class. This not only ensured that words were given according to the general age but also that no two students got the same word. There were ties in both categories in the north as well as the south and finally after the tie-breaker rounds, 10 students from the north and 10 students from the south in each category were shortlisted. A total of 40 students have made it to the finale and the excitement is building up.

The two rounds at both venues were conducted by, associate professor, English, St Xavier’s College, Mapusa, Sunita Mesquita and associate professor, English, S S Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Cujira, Augusto Pinto. “The competition gave a boost to the confidence and esteem of children who participated. I felt they were the ones who love reading. Thus compared to the other children they not only had excellent vocabulary but their pronunciation, grammar and general knowledge was good too,” said Pinto.

Delta Technologies, Faber Castel, Carasid, Monginis and Real Drinks were the sponsors for the competition.

(The finale is scheduled for today at Dempo House, Panaji, 9.30 a.m. onwards. It is open to all. )