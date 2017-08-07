Speeding towards the winning post

‘It is not a great feat to take up horses and train them to race. But what is great is taking in donkeys to race against horses and winning the race too.’ The above homily perfectly fits Mandar Kelkar, proprietor of Mandar Auto, a Bajaj Auto sales and services showroom at Valpoi for who life was never a smooth ride in the early days.

Kelkar who is from Ambedem village started his first business as spare parts seller in the year 2012. He later shifted to his current two-wheeler showroom and today the business employs eight people.

“Bajaj Auto is a prominent name in motorcycles and my outlet is the finest place to service your Bajaj two-wheeler in entire Sattari taluka,” claims Kelkar proudly. His education background is of mining engineer. And after working in Goa’s leading mining companies in different capacities such as foremen, assistant manager, the two-wheeler showroom was started in the year 2016.

“We sold around 100 motorcycles including Pulsar, Pulsar 200 NS, CT-100, Avenger, Platina, Discover etc., in the first year,” he says, and adds that this festive season he is confident of selling more bikes.

When asked about his beginning into the two-wheeler sales and service industry, he says, “I ventured into the business seeing that there is a need of spare parts in Valpoi. I wanted to become mechanical engineer as I was fond of bikes since childhood. But due to my financial weak position I opted for the mining stream which was fully sponsored”.

He studied mining and worked in various positions pretty contentedly but due to recession in the sector had to leave his job. He started his own business while in late twenties without thinking where the decision will land him. “I use to visit my native place at Shirgaon and was having one of my childhood friends who has his own garage. I started learning the basics of two-wheeler servicing from him during the jobless days of my life”.

Kelkar started his first spare part store in Valpoi in rented premises. With time the store gained popularity in the market. In 2015 he got married to Kirti who was working as a manager in a two wheeler showroom. “After marriage the spare parts business started expanding. Gradually we realized that there is need of a Bajaj showroom in the area to cater to the needs of people. My sound knowledge in two-wheeler service and her vast experience in sales pushed us to open this outlet in Valpoi.”

He is praises for his wife along with his parents and siblings for their support in the business.

Kelkar’s initial capital in the spare part business was Rs 80,000. He remembers that once he was denied Rs 15,000 credit by one of the suppliers. Today his business turnover is in lakhs. “I had to return the spare parts procured from a supplier due to insufficient cash. And now the same supplier is ready to give credit for more than Rs five lakhs.” Never the type to brood on rejections, Kelkar says that, he took the incident positively and with determination set about making the business a success.

Regarding market strategy, he says that, most of the time his marketing of business is done through brochures or social networking. “Our main focus lies on building customers. A good brand with standardised offerings attracts customers by itself,” he believes.

He also plans to host number of service camps of Bajaj Auto in and around Valpoi and harness customers from Valpoi, Sankalim and Usgaon.

When asked about future plans, Mandar says, “People have begun to prefer motor-cycles to scooters. I am thinking of opening another scooter showroom which can attract customers from all age groups and gender”. Speaking on his progress till now, he says that, there is sense of satisfaction with all that he has done and achieved in the process. “Self-belief, dedication and sustainability is must in any kind of business. It was a long journey but has proved fruitful,” he says.