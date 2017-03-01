Speed breakers in Goa have killed 2, injured 42

PANAJI: While speed breakers are considered vital for slowing down motor vehicle traffic, they have also caused road accidents.

Data compiled by the transport research wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows that in Goa, during the period from 2014 to 2015, a total of 79 speed breaker-related accidents have occurred. One person was killed while 42 were injured owing to accidents caused due to speed breakers, reveals the data.

According to information, the transport research wing started tracking accidents caused due to speed breakers as a separate category in 2014. The data for 2016 is yet to be compiled.

In 2015, a total of 51 speed breaker-related accidents were reported in which one person was killed while 19 were injured and in 2014, 28 accidents were reported in which 23 persons were injured. According to reports, majority of the speed breaker-related accidents have occurred owing to unkempt speed breakers and signboards. Last year, an elected representative in North Goa had raised the issue pertaining to painting of speed breakers and signboards. Unkempt speed breakers are not visible, especially at night resulting in accidents, the elected representative had claimed.

According to reports, in December last year, one youth (riding pillion) had died after rider of the two-wheeler lost control of the vehicle over a speed breaker. The accident had occurred in the wee hours in Calangute area and it was said that the speed breaker was not visible, as it was not painted, the report said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ data also shows that during the period from 2014 to 2015, slippery surface (road condition) has accounted for 183 road accidents in which ten persons were killed while 97 were injured. The muddy (road condition) has resulted in 18 accidents in which one person was killed and four injured, while the oily (road condition) resulted in 20 accidents and 11 persons getting injured.