Specimens were sent to outside laboratory: doctor

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Prominent oncologist Dr Shekhar Salkar, reacting to the recovery of nearly 70 containers believed to contain preserved human body parts, said, “We have investigated the matter at our level. It is true that we have operated on those patients at a Dona Paula-based hospital but the specimens as far I remember are of 2014-15.”

He also said that he used to send almost all specimens to an outside laboratory for study and they do not come back to the hospital and only a report is sent to the hospital, adding, “It is the responsibility of the concerned laboratory to dispose of the specimens.”

“In this case what the laboratory has done we are not aware of,” he claimed.

He said that specimens which are organs or parts removed from the body of patients are preserved for around two years and then discarded and disposed of by the concerned

laboratories.

“At present, our hospital has all the facilities and all process is done in-house. We no more send any specimen to outside laboratory. We don’t keep the specimen for years we discard them within a month and dispose them of scientifically,” he

said.

“This matter is serious. I hope the police do a thorough investigation and the truth comes out,” he

added.