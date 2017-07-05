Special teams formed to crack desecration cases

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa police have formed special teams across south Goa to crack the recent cases wherein religious structures were desecrated by unknown accused.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Rupinder Kumar Wednesday said that a special team one each at every police station in south Goa as well as in special branches including that of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have been formed to crack the cases.

“We are hopeful of achieving a breakthrough soon,” said Kumar adding “the special teams have been given the task of developing intelligence and identifying those involved in the crime. The ATS will provide technical surveillance in the investigation.”

It may be recalled that recently a series of incidents occurred in Salcete wherein miscreants damaged religious structures.

Meanwhile, in view of the recent incidents of desecration of religious structures and other issues pertaining to law and order situation in the state, the Goa unit of Shiv Sena met the DIG at the police headquarters in the city on Wednesday. “We have submitted a memorandum to the officer and requested him to initiate necessary steps to improve law and order in the state,” said Shivprasad Joshi, president, Shiv Sena, Goa.