Special students create special products

In order to provide a platform to showcase intellectually disabled students’ talents, Disha Charitable Trust (Vocational Training Centre) in association with Kala Academy inaugurated the 19th edition of its exhibition cum sale on October 29 at Kala Academy.

Chief guest for the function was president, Rotary Club of Panaji Mid-Town, Santosh Shetye, while guest of honour was Gaurish Dhond.

Speaking on the occasion Shetye said that it is a wonderful opportunity for people to share their joy of Diwali with special children. “The items made by these students are really nice and artistic. I would request the general public to visit the exhibition and try to maximise all the products because they are useful and will also encourage the talent of special children,” Shetye added.

Administrator and treasurer, Vocational Training Centre, Rehana Haroon said that the exhibition receives good response every year. “People understand the reason for holding the exhibition and so they buy the items.”

The products on display include paper bags, folders, spring files, ring files, wax candles, greeting cards, handmade greeting cards, letter-pads, diyas/pots, candle stands, handmade flowers and bouquets, quill jewellery and bracelets. Apart from the usual items, this year the exhibition also has on display cloth bags and lanterns.

Present at the inauguration were chairman of Disha School, Anil Khaunte; secretary, Sandhya Kalokhe and member Edna Souza.

(This exhibition will be open for public viewing at Kala Academy till October 31 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.)