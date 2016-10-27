Special panchayat tribunal sought for speedy disposal of cases

NT NETWORK

CURTORIM

The Goa Panchayati Raj institutions have demanded setting up of special panchayat tribunal for speedy disposal of cases pertaining to panchayats while also demanding separate laws for panchayats and zilla panchayats for smooth operation of the three-tier system in the state.

Speaking to reporters, convenor of the Panchayati Raj institutions Santano Rodrigues informed that there is a need for an independent tribunal to decide on litigation cases pertaining to the panchayats. He said

the setting up of such a tribunal will increase the speed of disposal of cases which under the present system takes a very long time.

Rodrigues further pointed out that the government has failed to implement the 73 & 74 amendment of the constitution of devolution of powers to village panchayats and zilla panchayats which together can facilitate an effective democratic decentralisation in local governance. Rodrigues pointed out that parallel bodies like DRDAs continue to exist independent of panchayats and are powerful institutions.

He further stated that if the government feels that there should be no village panchayats or zilla panchayats in Goa, the best course would be to disband village panchayats or zilla panchayats instead of starving them of their functions, functionaries and

finances adding that the position of a sarpanch is merely a dignified clerk and has now powers as the same have been vested with the VP secretary and also requires approval of BDO, PWD, TCP etc with the result no work can be carried out by the elected bodies of local governance.

He further stated that the panchayati raj act requires amendment as it is the same law for the

zilla and the panchayats which creates confusion and also demanded that the government should re-introduce the process in which one sarpanch from each taluka was elected to represent each taluka in the zilla panchayats.

Rodrigues said a lot of time is wasted in getting approval from the PWD when the zilla panchayat has a chief executive officer and one chief accounts officer of the ranks of joint director of accounts besides one account officer, one executive engineer.

Ironically it is strange that even minor works are sent to PWD for technical sanction

and leads to wasting of a lot of time as the department is mostly overloaded.