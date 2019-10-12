Special niche at IFFI for Amori

Panaji: In commemoration of the golden jubilee year of the International Film Festival of India, the ministry of information and broadcasting has agreed to create IFFI Panorama Special Section at the annual film festival, under which ‘Amori’, the Konkani film that bagged the best Konkani film award at this year’s national film awards will be screened.

The budget on the part of the state for IFFI 2018 is expected to touch Rs 18 crore, with the Entertainment Society of Goa, a partner of the event, proposing to raise at least Rs 5 crore by way of sponsorship in kind and other support system, by roping in Indian Roots agency to carry out the task.

Coming out with this information, ESG vice-chairman Subhash Phaldesai told media persons at a press conference on Friday that in addition, the regular ‘special Goan section Konkani/Marathi films’ will continue at the film festival, and entries from Goan filmmakers will be invited for the same from October 14.

“Besides, Goan movies will be screened under the open air screenings, at Joggers Park, Altinho and on Miramar beach,” he added.

ESG CEO Amit Satija and ESG general manager Mrinal Walke were present at the briefing.

Incidentally, last year, the Indian Panorama section of IFFI 2018 was inaugurated by screening of Goan Marathi short film ‘Kharvas’. It was the only local production to be screened under the particular section.

A ESG delegation led by Phaldesai had attended a review meeting of the IFFI 2019 in New Delhi on October 10, which was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar and participated by festival director Chaitanya Prasad.

Phaldesai said that Javdekar has directed that the ESG should freeze all the preparations for the forthcoming film festival, including tendering works, before October 20.

“The ESG will send a related report to the Centre on October 20,” he added.

Being optimistic that Kala Academy complex, a regular IFFI venue, which is presently facing some structural stability issues, would be given a facelift before the inauguration of the film festival, Phaldesai said the ESG is already in the process of identifying few halls for film screenings at the IFFI 2019, and their use will depend on the related request from the directorate of film festivals.

“Presently we have theatres with 1,200 seating capacity including Inox multiplex, while Kala Academy has its 950-seat cinema hall,” he added.

The ESG vice-chairman also observed that this year, the number of delegates at the IFFI could go up to 10,000 from the normal 7,500 to 8,000 delegates as this is the golden jubilee edition of the film festival. “Every delegate, who attends the film festival stays in Goa for an average period of five days,” he noted.

It was also informed that the ESG is exploring the option to screen films at Ravindra Bhavans as well as in other talukas during the film festival period.

A special section for children is also being planned in the ‘children’s village’, besides erecting an art park and organising musical extravaganza during the period.

The IFFI 2019 will be held from November 20 to November 28.

Phaldesai disclosed that in 2016, the state government contributed an amount of Rs 22.62 crore for the film festival, in 2017 the amount spent by the state on the event was Rs 17.08 crore, and in 2018 the amount went down to Rs 12.9 crore.

“This year, Goa’s budget for the film festival will not cross Rs 18 crore,” he said, maintaining that the directorate of film festivals spends amount on the opening as well as the closing ceremonies of the film festival, procurement of films to be screened, the prize money for the winners in the international competition section and on appointment of PR as well as marketing agencies.

It was further informed that the ESG has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Goa College of Arts for facilitating the graduates from the institution, who want an entry in the film fraternity.

Replying to a question, the ESG general manager said that from 2011 to 2015, altogether nine locally produced movies availed the financial support under ESG’s film finance scheme.

“Furthermore, application of eight more filmmakers have been cleared under this scheme,” she informed, pointing out that two applicants are yet to submit necessary documents, while three applications have been rejected.

“There had been too much backlog under this scheme,” Walke admitted, assuring that from next year, there would be annual allotment of finances under the film finance scheme.