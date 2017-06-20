Special music zones in Goa soon

PANAJI: Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar Tuesday announced that Goa will soon be developed as a music festival destination.

“Another reason that draws tourists to Goa is music and I will strive to make Goa a music festival destination,” said Azgaonkar.

He said that the state government has proposed to identify special zones to conduct late night music festivals, which will not cause inconvenience to the locals. Such festivals are proposed to be held upholding all rules and laws of the land.

In an exercise to keep Goa’s culture alive for posterity, Azgaonkar urged parents to encourage their children to take to music.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by a private online accommodation booking website has revealed that Goa is the most popular destination this monsoon for tourists.

Four Goan towns – Candolim, Calangute, Arpora and Baga, all of which are located in north Goa, have made it to the top ten most popular towns. The village of Arpora registered a massive 91 per cent increase in hotel searches in comparison to 2016, states the survey.

“Tourism department is doing a fabulous job with the conduct of adventure activities like white water rafting in Mhadei river and Sunday eco-treks, which give tourists a perfect feel of the monsoon, its hinterlands and nature. It is a privilege for Goa to receive another badge of recognition as the most popular choice for a monsoon travel destination,” said Azgaonkar.

The tourism department claims that Goa is likely to see a surge of visitors from Oman during the Eid festival as visa-on-arrival facility has led to an increase in the number of tourists showing interest in visiting the state so as to explore something new every time.