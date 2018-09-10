Special gram sabhas on Oct 2 for electoral roll revision exercise 

MARGAO: A special summary revision of electoral rolls was held at polling booths in Margao. This exercise began in the state on September 1 and will continue till October 31. It will also be taken up at special gram sabhas scheduled on October 2.

Speaking to this daily, deputy collector of Salcete and electoral roll officer for part 30- Fatorda and part 31- Margao, Uday Prabhudesai, who supervised polling booths under his area, said the exercise is aimed at updating and including new details.

“The special exercise of summary revision of electoral rolls began on September 1 and will continue till October 31. As part of this campaign, on two Sundays, one was today (September 9) and the next will be October 7 wherein citizens can visit polling booths and register as a new voter or make corrections. BLOs (block level officers) will be present at the polling stations for the task,” he said.

The electoral roll revision exercise on Sunday was held across the state at polling stations with BLOs registering new enrolments, effecting deletion of names on the list and corrections. Also as part of the campaign, BLOs have begun conducting house-to-house visits on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A new addition to the revision procedure is the smartphone mobile app to make it easier for people to register themselves as voters. The app also enables correction of existing names. A similar application has also been designed for BLOs, thus taking the entire task online.

Prabhudesai said the panchayats would also be able to update details including additions, deletions and corrections at special gram sabhas slated on October 2. “There will be special roll reading on October 2 at the gram sabhas at every gram panchayat wherein the BLOs will also be available to the public,” he said.

As is the practice of the chief electoral office, the special drive will be completed on October 31 after which an updated list is prepared and new voters are issued election ID cards.