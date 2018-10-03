Special gram sabhas in Salcete discuss GPDP

BENAULIM: Panchayats across the Salcete taluka held special gram sabhas on Tuesday to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti with the main agenda of the meeting being Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

In addition to discussing developmental projects under the GPDP, the gram sabha members were also briefed about the government department schemes.

Panchayats including Benaulim, Varca, Colva and Cavelossim presented the GPDP to members of the gram sabha highlighting the importance of the five-year plans.

The Benaulim special gram sabha was chaired by acting sarpanch Menino Fernandes. Fernandes, village development committee chairperson Agnelo Fernandes, panchayat secretary and the panch members decided to organise daylong meetings on three days of this month to carefully review the proposed plans under the GPDP with the help of the village development committee.

Officials from the agriculture and water resource departments were also present during the meeting and they enlightened the villagers on various government schemes. The locals, however, took the opportunity to highlight many of the issues they face in the village. Farmers complained about cattle and peacocks causing nuisance by destroying their crop. Manisha Faldesai from the agriculture department informed farmers of the government’s fencing scheme and the more recent concept of community farming and its benefits. She also encouraged the locals to register for Krishi cards and to avail of the government schemes.

Concerns of low water pressure in household taps were addressed by water resource department personnel Praveen Desai, who informed that water pipelines along coastal Goa needed to be replaced with PVC pipelines, as they are old.

Gram sabha member Rudolf Baretto urged the panchayat to support local fishermen in providing space and assistance in selling fresh fish from the sea. He also urged the panchayat to submit in writing, a letter to the Goa State Pollution Control Board stating their objection to the proposed expansion of the coal hub at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) before the public meeting to be held on October 5.

In Varca, where the meeting was chaired by sarpanch Roland Fernandes, the members of the gram sabha reviewed projects listed under the plan and proposed to repair and renovate the existing fish market in the village.

The panchayat’s electoral roll was also placed before the members for a review and corrections to be made before October 31 at the concerned booth level officer’s office. Under the central government’s Ministry of Rural Development, the panchayat also presented the Mission Antyodaya Baseline Survey it conducted and is to be sent to the Ministry.

To make the special gram sabhas more meaningful and participative, the panchayat also held a prize distribution ceremony for winners of a drawing competition, vegetable and fruit salad making competition and presented certificates to high ranked higher secondary students.