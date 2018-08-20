Special editions from Honda flag off the festive season

Honda Cars is taken the lead in boosting festive season sales with three special editions, reports, Team B&C

With an eye on festive season sales, Honda Cars India announced the launch of three special editions of the WR-V, City and the BR-V. The company has given special names to the limited editions to catch the eye of customers. The WR-V is the Alive edition, City the Edge edition and BR-V, the Style edition. The three editions have been introduced to mark the beginning of festive sales.

Speaking about the introduction of the special editions, Rajesh Goel, director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said, “With the onset of festive season, we are extremely delighted to offer the special editions of three models. We are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer.”

The WR-V Alive comes with a host of comfort, convenience and safety features. Key highlights are the Alive emblem, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheel, rear camera with IRVM display, premium seat cover with special edition logo, premium steering wheel cover together with other highlights. The Alive edition is priced at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 9.1 lakh for the S MT version. Additionally, the special edition of the car also comes with a new exterior color of metallic red.

On the other hand, the BR-V Style option is available on all variants and gets additional equipment such as a front bumper guard, a tailgate spoiler, body-side mouldings and bumper protectors at the front and back.

As for the Honda City, Edge edition, the petrol version is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh and the diesel variant for Rs 11.1 lakh. The top features of the Edge are the special edition emblem, the 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and the rear camera with IRVM display.

Other than the three special editions, Honda Cars has a slew of launches lined up for the festival season in the coming months. The company plans to introduce the Vezel sport-utility vehicle by the end of 2019, as it steps up efforts to exploit the fast-growing SUV segment.

Industry watchers said that, the company is also likely to build up to five new vehicles, including two SUVs, on the GSP platform on which the Amaze is based. Honda has reportedly started a feasibility study along with vendors at its Japan head quarters for the Vezel, also referred to as the HR-V model internally. The Vezel is expected to add to Honda’s SUV arsenal joining the compact WR-V, the BR-V and CR-V models.

New models are expected to help Honda bolster its SUV sales. The company is also readying a new hatchback, a full-size SUV and a compact SUV or a crossover for launch in the market.

About two years ago, the firm dropped plans to use the GSP platform to build products beyond the Amaze but has since revived the strategy.

“Most of the companies are trying to make product planning with a common platform since this helps in cost rationalization,” an insider source said.

With festival season around the corner get set for more special editions from car manufacturers in the coming days.