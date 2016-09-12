Special court allows petition challenging closure of Serula land case

PANAJI : The Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act has allowed to file a protest petition objecting to the move by the Crime Branch to close down the alleged Serula Communidade cheating and land grab case.

Over the last two years advocate Aires Rodrigues has been alleging before the court that the Crime Branch in an attempt to shield Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar was trying to vitiate the investigation by declaring that Parulekar was a poor victim who was misled by the Communidade officials to grab the land. Allowing the application filed by Rodriguez, the court adjourned the hearing to September 17.

In his complaint, Rodrigues had drawn the court’s attention that the 599 sq metre of prime land along the CHOGM road at Porvorim was given away to Parulekar allegedly without any auction and without following the procedure contemplated under the Code of Communidade and that the whole intention allegedly was to fraudulently facilitate the doling out of prime communidade land to Parulekar.