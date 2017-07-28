SpeakSmart India begins at The King’s School

The six-week SpeakSmart India programme on ‘Public Speaking’ was inaugurated in The King’s School at the hands of chairman of the school, Melvin Pereira.

Speaking on the occasion, director Ligia Pereira emphasised the need for public speaking in students and congratulated students and parents for the initiative to develop the competence at an early age.

On the inaugural day, a 45-minute curtain raiser session was also conducted for parents of participants.

75 students from classes 2 to 12 divided into three categories attended the first batch. The comprehensive programme covers the entire spectrum of topics in public speaking including overcoming stage fear, the key fundamentals of posture, gestures, eye contact and voice modulation, opening of a speech, compering, impact strategies, vocabulary, pronunciation, etc.

The practical programme includes energisers, public speaking workouts, daily appreciation, creative practicals, videos, etc, to enhance the effectiveness.

The 30-hour programme spread over six weeks is being conducted by GITS India with nine-member faculty team including Atul Shah, Kiran Chari, Krupa Barot, Lyandra Fernandes, Aneesha, Swezel, Scania, Nandish Wagle and Lizzette Figueredo.