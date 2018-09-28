Speaker seeks Advocate General’s legal opinion on Congress’ notice

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Dr Pramod Sawant has sought legal opinion of Advocate General Dattaprasad Lawande on the notice served by the Congress for his removal from the office of the Speaker.

Atmaram Barve, the official on special duty in the office of the Speaker, confirmed to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Thursday that the Speaker has sought legal opinion of the Advocate General on the notice served by the Congress.

On September 21, Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and 15 Congress legislators had served the notice for the removal of Dr Sawant from the office of the Speaker.

The notice was submitted to the secretary of the legislative assembly by the Congress under Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of Goa read with Article 179(C) of Constitution of India.

The Congress has sought the removal of Dr Sawant on the expiry of 14-day notice period.

Currently the assembly is not in session, and the Opposition party has not cited any reason for the Speaker’s removal.

On Wednesday, Sawant had initiated the proceedings on the said notice.

However, it has been observed that such a notice has been served for the first time, when the assembly is not in session. Hence the office of the Speaker decided to seek legal opinion of the Advocate General.